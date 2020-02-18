Home

Iutita Gaea Fa'amausili

Iutita Gaea Fa'amausili Obituary
Iutita Gaea Fa'amausili Feb. 13, 1930-Feb. 10, 2020 Iutita Gaea Fa'amausili passed away at the age of 89. Born February 13, 1930 in Vaitogi, American Samoa to Luama and Lesina Gaea. It was there she attended nursing school and married U.S. Navy Veteran Magauli Fa'amausili in April 2, 1955 in Fagatogo, American Samoa. They made their final home in Stockton where Iutita became a pediatrics nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center for 35 years before retiring. Iutita continued to show unconditional love and support as a widow and single mother after Magauli passed away on April 28, 1972. Iutita was an active member of her church, Puna Ole Ola and served our Lord faithfully. Iutita is preceded in death by her husband and second son, Joseph. She leaves behind her children, Taipisi, William, Albert Fa'amausili, Raymond and Grace Gaea. Out of a total of 13 siblings, Iutita is remembered by her remaining siblings, Joe, Sam, Puiai, Vaalele and Maligitoa. Iutita will be missed for her gentle and loving nature, but most of all an infinite capacity for loving those who needed it most, children. Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9am at Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento.
Published in The Record on Feb. 18, 2020
