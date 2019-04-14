|
|
Ivan Dennis Wade
August 20, 1944 - April 7, 2019
Ivan Dennis Wade was born in 1944 in Stockton, California to father George Elmer Wade, a welder with the Moore Equipment Company, and to mother Zora Jeannette Redington, a housewife. While at Stagg High School, Ivan was an award-winning golfer, where his
talents shined and where his
passion continued as he worked as a golf caddy. In 1961, Ivan enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country, a pride that he held throughout his life. Ivan was a longtime employee at the Pilkington North America Glass Plant in Lathrop, California. He was a member of The United Steelworkers of
America Union Local 418 until his retirement in 2006. In his free time, Ivan was a loyal, lifetime fan of his favorite NFL team, The Raiders. Ivan was the proud father of three children whom he loved dearly, daughters Paula DuPre' Pesmen, Denise Ciufo and Jennifer Hunt. After a long struggle with his health, Ivan was surrounded by his three daughters when he passed peacefully on April 7, 2019.
Ivan leaves behind his three children and their families. Daughter Paula DuPre' Pesmen, son-in-law Curtis Pesmen and grandsons Josh Pesmen and Jesse Pesmen. Daughter Denise Ciufo, son-in-law Jeff Ciufo and granddaughter Arianna Ciufo. Daughter
Jennifer Hunt, son-in-law Matt Hunt and grandsons Zack Davis, Tony Davis, Matthew Hunt, Thomas Hunt, Taylor Hunt and eleven great-grandchildren. His death was preceded by his parents George and Zora, brother George William Wade and sister
Virginia Elizabeth Hedlund.
A military graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 at The East Union Memorial Cemetery, 1035 North Union Road, Manteca, California 95336.
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019