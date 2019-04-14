Home

POWERED BY

Ivan Dennis Wade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivan Dennis Wade Obituary
Ivan Dennis Wade

August 20, 1944 - April 7, 2019

Ivan Dennis Wade was born in 1944 in Stockton, California to father George Elmer Wade, a welder with the Moore Equipment Company, and to mother Zora Jeannette Redington, a housewife. While at Stagg High School, Ivan was an award-winning golfer, where his

talents shined and where his

passion continued as he worked as a golf caddy. In 1961, Ivan enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country, a pride that he held throughout his life. Ivan was a longtime employee at the Pilkington North America Glass Plant in Lathrop, California. He was a member of The United Steelworkers of

America Union Local 418 until his retirement in 2006. In his free time, Ivan was a loyal, lifetime fan of his favorite NFL team, The Raiders. Ivan was the proud father of three children whom he loved dearly, daughters Paula DuPre' Pesmen, Denise Ciufo and Jennifer Hunt. After a long struggle with his health, Ivan was surrounded by his three daughters when he passed peacefully on April 7, 2019.

Ivan leaves behind his three children and their families. Daughter Paula DuPre' Pesmen, son-in-law Curtis Pesmen and grandsons Josh Pesmen and Jesse Pesmen. Daughter Denise Ciufo, son-in-law Jeff Ciufo and granddaughter Arianna Ciufo. Daughter

Jennifer Hunt, son-in-law Matt Hunt and grandsons Zack Davis, Tony Davis, Matthew Hunt, Thomas Hunt, Taylor Hunt and eleven great-grandchildren. His death was preceded by his parents George and Zora, brother George William Wade and sister

Virginia Elizabeth Hedlund.

A military graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 at The East Union Memorial Cemetery, 1035 North Union Road, Manteca, California 95336.
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.