Jack Eugene Henslee March 31, 1945- May 16, 2019
Was born in Richmond,
California March 31, 1945, to Jack D. Henslee and Carleta (Ventris) and passed in San Leandro, California on May 16, 2019, after a 3-month illness.
Jack spent his early years in West Point but called
Sacramento his home graduating from Hiram Johnson High School, class of 63. He joined the Army after high school,
stationed in Korea and at
Fort Ord. After the Army, he lived briefly in Oregon strung high power electrical lines and tended bar. He came back to California settling in Stockton. He worked as a bartender at his father's bar, The Rose Room and various other locations.
He also worked for the
Department of Defense at Sharp and Tracy Depot and
ultimately retired from there as a Warehouse Supervisor.
Three bouts of laryngeal
cancer, lead to his passion,
helping those who could not speak regain their voice and educating others, especially medical professionals about throat cancer.
His latest venture was a
powerful public service
announcement,
"You Don't Know Jack."
You can learn more about his work at voicesrestored.com.
He was an active member of the laryngectomee community until his passing.
Jack was an author, poet, actor, award-winning documentarian, an avid golfer with 2 holes- in- one, both at his home course Elkhorn, a lifetime 49er fan and an inspiration to all who knew him. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and Gayle (Marshall), his wife of over 25 years. Jack is survived by his daughter, Shawnda Christiansen, grandson Seth Henslee-Mason, brother Ron Henslee, sister-in-law Sharron, sisters Beverly Henslee and Carolyn Mey ers and his partner, the love of his life, of almost 8 years, Jeanette Thomas.
A Celebration of life will be held June 15, 1:00 pm at Elkhorn Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to WebWhispers, P.O. Box 1275, Powder Springs GA 30127.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019