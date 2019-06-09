|
|
Jack Freeman
September 7, 1934 - June 4, 2019
Jack Freeman passed away in his home on June 4, 2019
surrounded by his four children and his loving wife Shirley of
62 years.
Jack was born to Elizabeth in Shawnee, Oklahoma in 1934.
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict, he was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to Stockton,
he began his automotive career and worked his way up to
service manager at Thornton Motors / Volkswagen. In 1972,
he opened Northside Independent Repair in Stockton.
Jack and Shirley travelled the United States in their RV.
In addition, they travelled to
Europe with their children and grandchildren as well as spent many enjoyable winters in their home in Indio, CA during their retirement.
Jack is survived by his four
children and their spouses:
Steve and Karen Freeman,
Robert Freeman and Jeanne
Zolezzi, Vickie and Joe Brum,
and Kris and Ray Camera. He is survived by his nephew Donny Anderson. Jack is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Joseph (Giselle), Gio, Jessica (Peter),
Angelo, Vanessa, Regina,
Melissa, Lilliana, Julia and
Carol, who all loved and adored
him every day of his life.
Jack's wishes were to have a
private burial. Donations can
be made in Jack's name to
Hospice of San Joaquin,
3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on June 9, 2019