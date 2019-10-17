Home

POWERED BY

Jack Morehouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Morehouse Obituary
Jack Morehouse June 23, 1957 - Oct. 10, 2019 Jack Morehouse was born in Tacoma, Washington on June 23, 1957 to Tomiko and William Morehouse. With over 20 years as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, Jack was well known throughout the community. Jack was an avid fisherman, loved sports and barbecuing. He is survived by his sons, Adam, Mitchell and Jacob (April); sisters, Diana Laroza and Toyoko (Minoru) Ueda; and parents, Tomiko and William Morehouse. There will be a memorial to celebrate Jack's life on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.