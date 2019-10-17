|
|
Jack Morehouse June 23, 1957 - Oct. 10, 2019 Jack Morehouse was born in Tacoma, Washington on June 23, 1957 to Tomiko and William Morehouse. With over 20 years as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, Jack was well known throughout the community. Jack was an avid fisherman, loved sports and barbecuing. He is survived by his sons, Adam, Mitchell and Jacob (April); sisters, Diana Laroza and Toyoko (Minoru) Ueda; and parents, Tomiko and William Morehouse. There will be a memorial to celebrate Jack's life on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 PM at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Oct. 17, 2019