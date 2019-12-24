|
Jack W. Ferrill August 3, 1926 - December 10, 2019 Jack Willard Ferrill was born on August 3, 1926 in Stockton, California to William and Josephine Ferrill, After graduating from Stockton High School he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Following the war he continued his education at Stockton Junior College and the College of the Pacific where he earned degrees of BA and MA in Physical Education. In both high school and college he demonstrated outstanding athletic ability, particularly in swimming and football. Following his military service, he married Jacqueline Burton, and together they had four children. In 1951, Jack joined the staff at Liberty Union High School in Brentwood as a teacher of Physical Education. For a period of 30 years he coached a variety of sports including football, basketball, swimming, and track. For 14 of those years he was head football coach. His teams went undefeated In 1965 and 1969. He also served as Athletic Director for 19 years. In 1984 Jack was named Assistant Principal of Liberty Union High School, He became principal in 1986, holding that position until he retired in 1990, when they put a computer on his desk! Jack was an active member of Stockton Judo Club where he was a 6th degree black belt and a beloved judo sensei. Together with his wife, Jacque, he founded the Blue Dolphins swim team at Oak Park in Stockton. He worked as head lifeguard at Oak Park for over 40 years before going on to work in the city's Parks and Recreation department, helping to maintain all the city's public pools. Jack founded the Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame, which sought to honor student athletes for their outstanding athletic accomplishments. He steadfastly served as president for 28 years, until his passing. He was also a longtime board member of the Stockton Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a role model, teacher, coach, and friend to thousands. His influence on student athletes spans generations and will live on for generations to come. His passion, dedication, and commitment made him as cherished in his community as he was in his family. He is preceded in death by Jacque, his beloved wife of 66 years; his half-brother, William; and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his children, Kelly, Sean, Kyle (Karen), and Erin (John); as well as nine grandchildren, Catherine (James), Ryan (Denise), Con (Stephen), Marcus (Jody), Shannon (Adrianna), Nichole, Katy (Tow), Johnny, and Ashley; and nineteen great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jack "the Coach" On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Liberty Union High School gymnasium, 850 2nd Street, Brentwood, California. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in Jack's name to LUHSD Athletic Hall of Fame, 929 2nd Street, Brentwood, CA 94513, to Stockton Hall of Fame, 445 West Weber Ave, Suite 220, Stockton, CA 95203, or to the Coach Jack Ferrill Scholarship c/a LUHSD College and Career Center, 850 2nd Street, Brentwood, CA 94513.
Published in The Record on Dec. 24, 2019