Jackie Marie Mythen
Jackie Marie Mythen May 17, 1956 - Aug. 29, 2020 Jackie Mythen passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2020 in Acampo CA. She loved to spend time with her family, friends and partner, Bill. She loved playing with her dogs, raising chickens and growing her garden. She was an accomplished businesswomen and proud owner of American Legal Services. She is survived by her son, Andrew; mother, Mary; sister, Liz; nephew, Brian; partner, Bill and many other wonderful friends and family. There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled for immediate family and close friends.

Published in The Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
