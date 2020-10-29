Jacqueline Gaffney
Stockton - Jacqueline Gaffney passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of family on Oct. 24, 2020 at the age of 84.
A lifelong resident of Stockton, Jacqueline (Jackie) Jean Semper was born on May 24, 1936 in Fresno, California. Her parents were living in Stockton at the time, but her Mother wanted to be in Fresno when Jackie was born so that there would be plenty of family available to help care for her.
Jackie attended: Stockton High School and Stockton College from which she graduated in 1954. She was a Bluebird and a Campfire Girl. Her mother Bernice was the leader for both troops. Jackie took piano lessons, ballet and tap classes. She was also a Cub Scout leader along with Mrs. Pike. They took the Scouts on field trips and worked on activities centered around earning merit badges. Jackie was also a longtime member of Baby Bunting, a group who raised funds for Children's Home Society of CA.
Jackie and her Sisters worked in their Gr-Grandfather's (A.J Arnaudon) store in Mendota, CA during summer vacations from school. After graduating from Highschool Jackie went to work for Pacific Bell as an operator. That was during the days of the big, manual switchboards. It was possible to listen in on conversations at that time as Party Lines were common.
Jackie's switch board experience helped play a big role in her next job. She worked as a temp for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for 3 or 4 summers to help cover for employees who were out on vacation.
In 1965, once her youngest was enrolled in kindergarten, she went back to PG&E working the switchboard as a relief employee. That eventually led to a fulltime position at the switchboard for a few years before moving through various other departments over the course of some 20+ years. Many years were spent working in the personnel department.
Through the years Jackie played tennis & golf. She loved the ocean, tide-pooling and lighthouses. Her Grand-dog Kona, a Basque Shepherd, was an avid surfer and Jackie was her biggest supporter. She attended many Surf Dog fund-raising events in Del Mar for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, decked out in K9Kahunas gear, cheering for Kona from the beach. Jackie enjoyed spending time at Bodega Bay with John at their beautiful second home on the 10th green at The Links at Bodega Harbour Golf Course. She also loved spending time with her Mom, Sisters, Niece and daughter shopping in Aptos, Capitola, Carmel and Monterey. John and Jackie held season tickets for the Oakland A's for several years. She had an A's baseball cap full of collectable pins that weighed almost as much as her! She and her daughter (Deb) took at least one vacation together each year. They traveled to Northern Michigan, Door Co., WI, Banff & Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, the Basque region of France & Spain and Burlington, Vermont among various other places. Greg & his wife, Teri, joined them on trips to Boise, ID, Port Townsend, WA & Vancouver Island, B.C., Canada. Jackie was also an avid reader who would consume a couple of books a week.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made to one of the following or a favorite charity of your choice
: American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
)
B. Bryan Preserve, Point Arena, California (a private endangered animal sanctuary where a giraffe and Jackie teamed up to paint a picture: bbryanpreserve.com
)
Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org
)
Jackie is survived by her spouse of 40 years, John Gaffney of Stockton; sisters Donna (Robert) Hoffman of Lodi & Janet (Robert) Kavanaugh of Stockton; her son Greg (Teri) Spoonhour of Lodi, daughter Deb Spoonhour of Escondido, stepson John (Marie) Gaffney of Modesto, grandson Matthew (Monica) Spoonhour of Concord, granddaughter Erin Spoonhour of Stockton; four step-grandchildren; great-grandson Charlie and great-granddaughter Ruby Spoonhour both of Concord and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by parents Lawrence and Bernice Semper; husband Charles Robert Spoonhour and niece Kimberly Hoffman Crespi.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Healthcare Aide Luz Geeslin for her loving and exceptional care of Jackie.
A private service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.