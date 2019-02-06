|
Jacquelyn Brown
Oct. 23, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on February 2nd, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Dorothy Rose, her loving husband, Jim, and son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Brown and her grandchildren, Valerie and Jonathan Baker. Jackie was born and raised in Stockton. She attended El Dorado School and Stockton High School. She continued her education at College of the Pacific where she joined Epsilon Lambda Sigma. She and Jim were married at Morris Chapel in 1952. They were active members of Stockton Sports Car Club, MAQ, and the Stockton Water Ski Club. Together, they traveled the world. Jackie turned her passion for education into a career and taught at John R. Williams and throughout the Lincoln School District for 33 years. She felt fortunate to have a career she loved. However, her greatest joy was spending time with family, friends, and her bridge group of over 50 years. She regularly attended the Stockton Symphony and Civic Theatre and volunteered at the Haggin Museum Store. She was a mentor for all those that entered her life. Jackie taught with love and passion to not just her family but her many students throughout her career as a teacher. Her kind and caring nature made it so easy to love her instantly. Her laugh was intoxicating and her smile was contagious. All who know her should look now at how she touched their lives and hold onto that memory. Keep that image of her in your mind. Not that she is gone, but that she lived a glorious life of love, understanding, enjoyment, exploration, and happiness. She requested that no services be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent Hospice of San Joaquin in her memory.
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019