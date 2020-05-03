|
Jaime "Jimmy" Martinez, Sr. July 10, 1964 - April 23, 2020 Jaime "Jimmy" Martinez, Sr. passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. He was born in Stockton, CA on July 10, 1964 to Melchor Martinez and Rafaela Lopez. In his early years. Jaime enjoyed spending time on the farm working alongside his father. After time on the farm, he began working in construction and held that career for over 20 years. Jaime was a dedicated father and grandfather. He had an impeccable work ethic and a heart of gold. Jaime was loved and cherished by family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Jaime survived by children, Jaime Jr., Tina, and Stephanie; grand-children, Olivia, Jaime III, Joshua, Nevaeha, Gabriel and Daeshaun Jr.; mother, Rafaela Lopez; and siblings, Artemio, Arminda, Sergio, Javier, Lilia and Maribel. He is preceded in death by his father, Melchor Martinez. Flowers can be sent to Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204 by 8:00 AM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 for a Family Viewing. The family appreciates everyone's love and support through this difficult time. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020