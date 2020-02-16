|
|
James Allen Bock Oct.13, 1944 - Feb. 10, 2020 Jim was born in New York to Robert and Barbara Bock, the second of three children. He attended Webb Institute of Naval Architecture and did graduate work at MIT. He worked for Stephens Marine for over 20 years in the design and engineering of large yachts. During this time, he married Conni Trubody, and they began a four-year construction of their 28-foot wooden Herreshoff ketch. Soon after the ketch was launched, they bought a racing sailboat and spent every weekend racing on San Francisco Bay. Later, Jim attended UC Davis to work on a masters in Computer Science, worked as a computer programmer at Delta College, then got excited about teaching science at Mable Barron School. He went back to school, got his teaching credential, and taught creative engineering and robotics for 16 years at the San Joaquin County Office of Education. He loved working with students who have remained important to him for the rest of his life. He and family loved hiking, and they backpacked all over the Sierras as well as in New Zealand, Patagonia, and the Camino de Santiago in Spain. Jim and Conni and daughter, Tiffany, enjoyed travel and had adventures all over the globe from Antarctica to Norway, Russia, South America, Mongolia and the Caribbean. Burning Man has been a special experience for the past ten years, with creative sculptures, amazing art cars and wonderful friends. He enjoyed classical music and has been active in support of the Stockton Symphony for many years. Jim is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Bock, who lives in New Zealand, his sisters, Pat Kimmel (Bob) and Nancy Rantowich, and his wife, Conni. Friends may honor Jim with a memorial contribution to the Stockton Symphony, 4629 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton, CA 95207 or at stocktonsymphony.org
Published in The Record on Feb. 16, 2020