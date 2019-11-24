|
James C. Grimes Mar. 27, 1942 - Nov. 16, 2019 Dad, Grandpa, Husband and Friend. James Carlyle Grimes was born on March 27, 1942 in Stockton, California to Harold and Harriet Grimes. Jim was with his family when he went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling on new adventures with his best friend and wife of 56 years, Thelma Grimes. Jim's kids, Tammy Grimes and Russell Taylor-Grimes and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, will miss sharing time listening to his many stories around the campfire. Kellee Grimes will miss her grandpa's smiles, annual camping trips, hikes, sleepovers and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Sandy) Grimes and Robert (Lita) Grimes. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Harriet Grimes. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Jim Grimes, P.O. Box 1388, Lodi, CA 95241.
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019