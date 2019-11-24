Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lodi
267 N. Mills Avenue
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

James C. Grimes


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Grimes Obituary
James C. Grimes Mar. 27, 1942 - Nov. 16, 2019 Dad, Grandpa, Husband and Friend. James Carlyle Grimes was born on March 27, 1942 in Stockton, California to Harold and Harriet Grimes. Jim was with his family when he went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2019. Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling on new adventures with his best friend and wife of 56 years, Thelma Grimes. Jim's kids, Tammy Grimes and Russell Taylor-Grimes and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, will miss sharing time listening to his many stories around the campfire. Kellee Grimes will miss her grandpa's smiles, annual camping trips, hikes, sleepovers and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Jim is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Sandy) Grimes and Robert (Lita) Grimes. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Harriet Grimes. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Jim Grimes, P.O. Box 1388, Lodi, CA 95241.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -