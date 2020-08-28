1/2
James Charles Tominaga
1938 - 2020
James Charles Tominaga Feb. 23, 1938 - July 6, 2020 James Charles Tominaga, 82, of Stockton, CA, passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Miyoko Tominaga, and his two daughters, Leslie Tominaga and Miiko Fukushima (Jason) and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Gloria and Rosalie, brother-in-law, Brian, and numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father, James, his mother, Josephine, and sister, Jo Ann. Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of James may be made to Buddhist Church of Stockton (buddhistchurchofstockton.org) or Hospice of San Joaquin (hospices.org).

Published in The Record on Aug. 28, 2020.
