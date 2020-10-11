James D. Burwell June 10, 1943 - September 19, 2020 James Donald Burwell died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, in Stockton, California, on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020. He was 77. Burwell, known as Jim, worked as a painting contractor in the San Joaquin Valley for 40 years. Burwell was born in Oakland, but moved as a child with his family to Brainerd, Minn., where he spent his formative years. He returned to California in the 1960s after serving two years in the U.S. Air Force. He was proud of his sobriety and work with Alcoholics Anonymous, and he was known throughout Stockton for mentoring many AA members on their road to sobriety. He was known for his humor, as well, and brought light to all he met. Burwell was a spiritual man, who had a deep abiding faith. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Stockton. Burwell was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellsworth "Butch" Burwell and Michael Burwell; his parents, Joseph and Hazel Burwell; and one grandson, Andrew Reece. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jane Ellen Burwell of Stockton; two sons, James J. Burwell and Sean E. Burwell, both of Missouri; one daughter, Shannon L. Peterson, and son-in-law Darrell Peterson, both of Guerneville, Calif. He also is survived by two stepdaughters, Chelsea J. Carter of Washington state, and Brittany E. Sekulic and son-in-law Mirko Sekulic, of Burbank, Calif. He was grandfather to Kyle Burwell, Cassidy Burwell, Sean Burwell Jr., Alicia Rodriguez, James Reece, Chris Reece, Zach Price, Ashley Burwell, Teddi Spencer, Ben Adams, Heather Russell and Emily Burwell. He was also the proud great-grandfather to 17 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at a later date when it is safe, post-coronavirus pandemic, for people to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Burwell's name to the Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.



