James Douglas Young

James Douglas Young Obituary
James Douglas Young 1946 -2020 James was born April 1, 1946 in Monroe, Louisiana to Jessie Young, Jr. and Ineal Marie Barral (Young) Stribling. Both parents are deceased. James is the oldest of seven siblings. He is survived by, Velma Young his vibrant wife of 49 years, his eldest daughter Kassandre Harper-Cotton who married Fredric Harper-Cotton, and granddaughter Davis Harper-Cotton. He is also survived by his youngest daughter, Sarina Young-Harmon, wife of Charles Harmon, Jr., and granddaughter Jaeden Harmon. Further, he is survived by his nephew by blood (and son by soul and spirit) Raymond Robinson, Jr., and his son Marcus Robinson. James has five nieces, four nephews, four great-nephews, and six great-nieces. James is also is survived by fours brothers and one sister: George Edward Young of Thornton, CA, John Thomas Young (Paulene) of Castro Valley, CA, Freddie Lee Young of Thornton, CA, Brenda Joyce Young of Culver City, CA, Maurice Stribling, Jr. of Sacramento, CA, and Melba Washington of Las Vegas, Nevada (deceased). His passing is a loss for a host of neighbors, friends, and family including The Yellow Cup Boys, The Lunch Bunch (Retirees Breakfast Group), The Courtland High Class of 1965, Members of Community Missional Baptist Church, and Members of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Published in The Record on May 8, 2020
