James E. Ivy
1939 - 2020
James E. Ivy Oct. 20,1939 - July 30, 2020 James Ivy, 80, of Stockton was called home by the Lord after many years of faithful service. He is survived by wife Queen Ester , 3 sons James Jr, Willie and Andrew, 4 daughters Dena, Belinda, Joyce and Sherry. 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. services will be Friday August 7,2020 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 1042 East 10th Street Stockton California 11 a.m.

Published in The Record on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
