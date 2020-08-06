Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Ivy Oct. 20,1939 - July 30, 2020 James Ivy, 80, of Stockton was called home by the Lord after many years of faithful service. He is survived by wife Queen Ester , 3 sons James Jr, Willie and Andrew, 4 daughters Dena, Belinda, Joyce and Sherry. 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. services will be Friday August 7,2020 at Mt Calvary Baptist Church 1042 East 10th Street Stockton California 11 a.m.



