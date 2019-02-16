|
|
James F. Caminata
May 1, 1933 - Feb. 13, 2019
James F. Caminata, Sr. was born May 1, 1933, in Stockton, CA to Francesco and Pasqualina Caminata. He was a lifelong resident of Linden, CA. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb 13, 2019, at age 85.
After attending Linden Grammar and High Schools, he graduated from the College of the Pacific with a business degree in
accounting and married his
beloved wife, Arlene Cantaloupi on Nov. 23, 1956, who he has dearly missed since her passing 19 years ago. Together, they devoted their lives to raising their family, tending their family farm and growing their accounting business.
He was a member of the
California Farm Bureau Federation, Waterloo Gun & Bocci club, Phi Kappa Phi Honor
Society and Holy Cross Church in Linden, CA.
He is survived by his three
children, Jim Caminata Jr.
(Julie), Tim Caminata and Pam McPhee (Mike), grandchildren, James Caminata III (Shyatesa), Daniel Caminata, Edward Caminata, Tim Caminata Jr. (Sandy), Chris Caminata, Karey Moore (CR) and Louie La Rossa III (Allison), great grandchildren, Logan, Olivia and
Cameron, sisters, Angie Mangili, Catherine Brovelli and Norma Valacco, and numerous
nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home located at 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Burial will be private per his wishes.
Published in The Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019