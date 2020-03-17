|
James Francis McGaughey 1945 - 2020 James Francis McGaughey was born in Columbus County Oregon on March 23, 1945. He attended Lathrop Elementary school, then graduated from Manteca High School. He was drafted during the Vietnam War where he served in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon his return to Stockton, he earned his AA degree from Delta College as an apprentice, in the National Electrical Contractors. Jim worked as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers IBEW 595 for many years before earning his contractors license. He was a Mason in good standing of Morning Star Lodge #19. Jim will be remembered for his generosity and love for his family and community. He volunteered his electrical services to numerous non-profit organizations including the Scottish Rite Temple, the Women's Center, and the Asparagus Festival. He leaves behind his loving wife Loralee McGaughey, his stepson Lawrence "Larry" Love, his brother John McGaughey, sisters Martha McGaughey, Erma Sue Headd, and Sandra Uribe, brother-in-law Phil Uribe, niece Lori Forcier, sister-in-law Geri Bo, brother-in-law Greg Bo, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his "oldest" friend Jay Farrar, longtime family friend Cathleen Galgiani, and friends and neighbors Dennis and Mitzi Lagomarsino. Jim was a true friend, was truly loved, and will be missed by all. At Jim's request, no service will be held. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, Masonic Services, or a . Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2020