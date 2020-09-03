1/2
James Gordon "Jim" Graves
1953 - 2020
James (Jim) Gordon Graves 1953 - 2020 James (Jim) Gordon Graves, 67, of Lodi, California died May 2020 at his residence. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Jim was born to Evelyn and Fred Graves on May 21st, 1953. Jim was an avid musician playing both the trumpet and keyboard. During his life Jim participated in several bands. He enjoyed cycling, cooking, and watching NASCAR. He was preceded in death by parents Evelyn and Fred Graves, and a brother Fred Graves Jr. He is survived by son Joshua Graves and his wife, Felicia; son, Joseph Duarte and his wife, Jill; grandsons, Malcolm Graves, Joseph Duarte, and Justin Duarte; sister Judy Ann Garland and her soulmate Bill Peck.

Published in The Record on Sep. 3, 2020.
