|
|
James John
Gauuan, Sr.
1939 - 2019
James John Gauuan, Sr.,
born in Chicago, Illinois in 1939, died Friday May 10, 2019 in Stockton, CA with his devoted wife Zelda Nadine Gauuan at his side. He is survived by his daughter Gloria Yamada (Donald), grandsons Masamo and Travis Yamada, son James Gauuan Jr. (Kathryn, deceased) granddaughter Cyndi Ann Gauuan, great granddaughter Kyla Ann Gauuan, son Cary Gauuan (Katie) granddaughters Lindsay Silva (Kenneth) and
Tiffany Langdon and great grandchildren Harley, Ryder, Cruze and Journey Langdon. James is also survived by his brother Thomas Gauuan. He was preceded in death by his mother Florence Real, father John Gauuan and his brother Ric Gauuan. James was also a
devoted and loving uncle,
nephew, cousin, team mate, friend, and Godfather to many.
A memorial celebration of
James' life will be held at
Elkhorn Golf and Country Club on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make a contribution to Hospice of San Joaquin who provided loving care and support for James and his
family.
Published in The Record from May 18 to May 25, 2019