James Kenneth
Rasmussen
Dec. 10, 1933 - June 20, 2019
James Kenneth Rasmussen, of Jackson, CA, passed away at the age of 85 due to cancer on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Jim was born in Stockton, CA on December 10, 1933. He had four siblings, none of whom are still living. He served in the Air Force and was based in Alaska. He was employed by PG&E in Stockton in the electrical
division for thirty-five years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Rasmussen.
Jim is survived by Ladessa Johnstone, his sweetheart; daughter, Marie Rasmussen; son, Mark Rasmussen; daughter-in-law, Denise
Rasmussen; grandchildren,
Ashley Yu and Ryan Huisman; and great-grandchild, Elise Yu.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson, CA. He will be privately interred in Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Senior Center, 229 New York Ranch Rd., Jackson, CA 95642, or to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties, P.O. Box 595, Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019