Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Quail Lakes Baptist Church
1904 Quail Lakes Dr.
Stockton, CA
James Leroy "Jim" Brant


1929 - 2019
James Leroy "Jim" Brant Obituary
James "Jim" Leroy Brant July 26, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2019 James Leroy Brant passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church and a graduate of San Jose Bible College. He was also the owner of The Postal Center and a General Manager of a Montgomery Wards for 39 years. Dedicated to making a difference in the world he was also a member of El Dorado Kiwanis Clbu. He is survived by his wife, Joann Brant; daughter, Alice (Don) Kennelly; son, Gerald Brant; grandchildren, James Brant, Brian Kennelly and Mike Kennelly; great-grandchildren, Lochlan Kennelly, Rowan Kennelly, Jonathan Brant, James Brant and Isabella Brant. As well as other close family and friends, Bup Kennelly, Ron and Valerie Lane, Chendra Brant and Jalinna Allen. He was preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Hannah Brant; first wife, Geraldine Brant; sister, Rose Irene Brant and grandson, Gerald Brant. Services will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 1PM at Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton, CA 95207. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gospel Center Reserve Mission, 445 S. San Joaquin St., Stockton, CA 95203 or The Salvation Army, 1247 S. Wilson Way, Stockton, CA 95205.
Published in The Record on Oct. 23, 2019
