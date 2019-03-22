|
|
James Lewis
Pickering
Dec. 4, 1925 - March 11, 2019
James Lewis Pickering, of
Stockton, California, born on
December 4, 1925 in Sacramento, California, to the late MayJannett Marsden Pickering and the late Newman Everett Pickering, passed away at age 93 on March 11, 2019 in Lodi, California, A long-time resident of Stockton, James graduated from the College of the Pacific in 1953, where he earned two Varsity athletic letters, was sports editor of the school
paper, and picture editor of the college yearbook. He was a member of Rhizomia fraternity. From 1943 to 1946, James fought in World War II, serving with distinction in the Pacific Theater and, after the war ended, participating in the
occupation of Japan as an
armorer / gunner and reserve bombardier on the B-29 Superfortress Rainbow's End, a part of the 39th Bombardment Group of the 20th Air Force, U.S. Army Air Force. His crew became famous for two
episodes-buzzing the surrender ceremonies on the USS Missouri and flying underneath the Golden Gate Bridge, the largest plane ever to do so. He also served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951 as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a parole agent for the California Youth Authority from 1958 until his retirement in 1985.
James was the loving husband of Patricia Allatt Pickering.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Rodney Pickering. James is survived
by his sons, Newman Bruce Pickering (Eileen) and James Gordon Pickering; daughters, Ann Dorothy Pickering and
Wendy Pickering Sullivan
(Stephen); brother, Jerrald Keith Pickering (Carolyn); grandchildren, Newman Brendan
Pickering, Kathleen Patricia
Pickering, James William
Pickering, Emily Rose Lucia,
Ian Everett Pickering, and Grace Elisabeth Pickering.
An active and continual learner, he enjoyed history, travel,
politics, and spending time with family. He was a member (and former Big SIR) of SIRS (Sons in Retirement) and Grandfathers Club of America. For more information about the memorial
service, please contact a member of the immediate family for details.
Published in The Record on Mar. 22, 2019