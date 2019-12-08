|
|
James Lloyd Castles Dec. 12, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2019 James Lloyd Castles, age 84, passed peacefully on November 15, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1934 in Stockton, CA to Thomas and Katherine Castles. He graduated from Saint Mary's High School and served 2 years in the United States Army. James' life was wholly committed to serving his community with excellence and integrity. He knew as a young man he wanted to serve on the police force and never wavered. James served the citizens of Stockton as a member of the Stockton Police Department for over 30 years before retiring as a Police Sergeant in 1988. James will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Please join us for a Graveside service in memory of James on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019