James (Jim) Louis Sarale Feb. 15, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2020 James (Jim) Louis Sarale died peacefully in his home, with his family at his side, on January 17, 2020 in Clovis, CA at the age of 78. Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra Sarale; children, Shelly Castro, Jimmy Sarale, Steven Deupree and Lisa Gartin; and his brothers, Bob Sarale and Tom Sarale. Left to honor Jim and remember his love are his grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John Sarale; and his mother, Norma Sarale. Jim was born on February 15, 1941 in Stockton, CA. He attended Tracy High School and Delta College. He married Sandra Costa on January 22, 1969. As a child, Jim worked in the farming and agricultural business and continued his passion for work into his last days of life. Jim nourished people around him with love, faith, and music. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Jim had a tremendous passion for aviation and as a pilot loved being up in the air. He loved to play the accordion, and his idol was Dick Contino, who later became one of his best friends. Jim truly lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a profound way. His work was his hobby and lead to many close personal friendships and businesses in many parts of the world especially in Japan, Mexico and Peru. Family, friends and others whose lives Jim touched are invited January 29, 2020 for Visitation 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Rosary 6:00 pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St Stockton, California 95202. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, January 30, 2020 at Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose Street Stockton, California.
Published in The Record on Jan. 26, 2020