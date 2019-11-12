|
|
James Martin Ybarrola 1921 - 2019 James Martin Ybarrola's last chapter of this life, well lived, concluded on November 3, 2019. The details of the story are well known to friends and family, all of whom were blessed by their inclusion in manifest ways. James was 98 years old. Survived by his 3 children, Glen, Steven and Susan; 4 grandchildren, Ryan, Haley, Micah and Brianna; 2 great-grandchildren, Jaylee and Daxton and large extended family. Jim is now reunited with his wife, Leona; his parents; 5 siblings and 2 nephews. Special thanks to Hospice of San Joaquin for their generous assistance and to our friends Aiyda and Maira, whose compassionate care was invaluable during this last year. Viewing will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel on California Street on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service to follow at the same location on Saturday, November 16 at 11 am. Donations to Hospice of San Joaquin may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Record on Nov. 12, 2019