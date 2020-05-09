|
|
James Mason Morris July 21, 1942 - April 24, 2020 Born July 21, in 1942 Jim was raised in Stockton, California. Jim was the cherished son of Bill and Margaret Morris; beloved grandson of Will and Olive Morris; widower of Barbara Cummings Morris; and brother of Martha Morris von Esmarch. Jim attended Wilson Elementary, then Grover Cleveland, continuing to Webster Junior High, and graduated from Stagg High in 1961, all while attending the community of Grace Methodist Church. "Jimmy" followed his father's footsteps by becoming a member of DeMolay in line with the order of the Free Masons, as well as volunteering for the Stockton Fire Department. Jim joined the Navy in 1963 where he served for two years as quartermaster in the USS Greenling nuclear attack submarine during the Vietnam War. While in the Navy Jim met Barbara Cummings, they married in 1966, and shared their lives in marriage for 43 years. They spent their days with their Norwegian Elkhound pups "Lavern and Shirley", and eventually became enamored with their new Golden Retriever pups "Thelma and Louise" before Barbara sadly became ill with cancer and passed in 2009. Jim had a private pilot's license and worked part time for Bridgeford Flying Service where he qualified to work directly under decorated WW2 pilot veteran Richard Bridgeford, flying newly built Cessna planes to new destinations. Jim also worked for United Airlines, and St. Joseph's Hospital's HCCL laboratory. Jim is survived by Martha Morris (and family), Barbara's "Little Sister" Jennifer O'Connell, and many beloved friends, some of whom include: Michael Kizer, Anthony Linebaugh, Gabe Garcia, Donna and Tommy Costa, and Esther Atenco Morante. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jim's name to the ASPCA or the National Children's Cancer Cause Society.
Published in The Record on May 9, 2020