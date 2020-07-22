>James Raymond Clifton Sept. 14, 1947 - July 15, 2020 James Raymond Clifton, 72, of Stockton, CA passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of July 15, 2020. James was born on September 14, 1947 in Stockton, CA to James and Dorothy Clifton. He is survived by his sister and brother, Beth Mason and Spencer Clifton, his amazing wife of 50 years Rejeana Clifton; son James W. Clifton; daughter Amber E. Cardenas; as well as his grandchildren James, Jidaldy, Julian, Max; and in-laws Joy and Darlene Hanger; along with two nieces and two nephews. James was a graduate of Stagg High School and San Joaquin Delta College. He retired form PG&E after 37 years where he earned the nickname "The Dragon." He especially loved his grandchildren, spending time with his family, gardening, and riding his tractor to plow the fields. He was an exceptional man of faith, kind, and humble, who always looked to God for help. He was very patriotic and loved his country. James was a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the Army from 1968-70. His favorite pastime was playing the drums and played for multiple local bands and even recorded records. He was also studied martial arts for many years. He was not just a good man, but a great man, astonishing father, grandfather, friend, and person. Moreover, in the words of his daughter, "He was my Hero."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store