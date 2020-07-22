1/1
James Raymond Clifton
>James Raymond Clifton Sept. 14, 1947 - July 15, 2020 James Raymond Clifton, 72, of Stockton, CA passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of July 15, 2020. James was born on September 14, 1947 in Stockton, CA to James and Dorothy Clifton. He is survived by his sister and brother, Beth Mason and Spencer Clifton, his amazing wife of 50 years Rejeana Clifton; son James W. Clifton; daughter Amber E. Cardenas; as well as his grandchildren James, Jidaldy, Julian, Max; and in-laws Joy and Darlene Hanger; along with two nieces and two nephews. James was a graduate of Stagg High School and San Joaquin Delta College. He retired form PG&E after 37 years where he earned the nickname "The Dragon." He especially loved his grandchildren, spending time with his family, gardening, and riding his tractor to plow the fields. He was an exceptional man of faith, kind, and humble, who always looked to God for help. He was very patriotic and loved his country. James was a Vietnam War Veteran who served in the Army from 1968-70. His favorite pastime was playing the drums and played for multiple local bands and even recorded records. He was also studied martial arts for many years. He was not just a good man, but a great man, astonishing father, grandfather, friend, and person. Moreover, in the words of his daughter, "He was my Hero."

Published in The Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I worked with Jim at PG&E, I enjoyed speaking to him. He had a good sense of humor and was a good witness for Christ. May he RIP with the Lord.
Lon Perondi
Orlondo D Perondi
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I met Jimmy 28 years ago. We were very good friends at work but became best friends after retirement. He loved playing music and was good at it and was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He had a terrific sense of humor. Another quality that Jimmy had was being a good listener. If you had something on your mind, he could give you his undivided attention. I love him as a friend and a musician. His passing left an emotional hole in my heart that is going to take time to heal. My soul is struggling to accept him being gone. But I know that he had faith in God and I am looking forward to seeing my good friend again. God Bless you Jimmy. Rest In Peace my brother.
Armando Osuna
Friend
July 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in peace little red
Richard Giottonini and family
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so blessed to have worked with a kind hearted and wise man. He always gave me great advice. Jimmy always knew how to make us laugh. God bless you Jimmy! Rest In Peace. May God continue to bless and watch over you all.
Dion Olivas
Friend
July 22, 2020
We will always remember Jimmy as an upbeat, sweet, and funny gentleman, who was fun to be around. We will miss him. Our sincere sympathy to Rejeana and the entire family.
Linda and Jerome Fernandez
Friend
July 22, 2020
He was a great guy and friend
Stephen Peckler
July 22, 2020
I was fortunate enough toWork with Jimmy starting way back in meter reading and then in billing for many years. Never forget his smile or his enthusiasm. I’m so sorry for your loss of such a great man.
Laura Roberts
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Sending prayers with my sincere condolences to the Family, Jimmy was a great person very knowledgeable about everything, he always had a remedy for you, he taught some of us about investing and importance of 401K, his passing really hurt Because he was one of the healthiest people I knew, He taught me a lot, Jimmy I will always remember you, Love and miss you, Praying Special prayers for you Rejeana, RIH Jim
Jolean French
Coworker
July 22, 2020
It was truly a pleasure working with Jimmy over the years. He always had a smile on his face and was great at making us laugh. He will be deeply missed by many.
Melanie Medina
Friend
July 22, 2020
I wanted to send my condolences to the family. I went to school with Jimmie and he was really a nice guy.
Stephen Shankel
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Jim Clifton was a high school friend, and I remember him as a very nice guy. He will be missed, my sympathies to the family. May his memory be eternal.
Crieghton Younnel
July 22, 2020
I and many who worked with "Jimmy" knew him as a man with a unique and exceptional sense of humor. He touched so many deeply by simply making them laugh. He'll be missed tremendously- there was truly only one James Raymond Clifton. Rest in peace "Jimmy".
Brian Grunloh
Coworker
