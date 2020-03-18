|
|
James Raymond Santo July 3, 1937 - March 12, 2020 James Raymond Santo, 82, born July 3,1937 in Browns Valley, Minnesota James (Jim) Santo, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. Jim loved the Lord and his family with all his heart and soul. He was an international leader with Business Men's Fellowship and a highly respected businessman. He is survived by his wife, Chloie; his sons; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. His services will be held at Stockton Funeral Home on Friday, March 20 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Record on Mar. 18, 2020