|
|
James "Jim" Robert Shuck October 24, 1927 - November 23, 2019 Jim Shuck, 92, of Stockton, CA passed peacefully on November 23, 2019. Jim was a graduate of Fresno State College and a proud Bulldog. He enjoyed a 35 year business career with Building Material Distributors, working first as a Salesperson and eventually as President and CEO. Jim believed in and practiced civic responsibility throughout his life. After serving in the Army at the close of WWII, he remained a lifelong Democrat who kept up with politics and social issues. His home served as a voting precinct for many years. Jim was an avid reader of newspapers, news magazines, nonfiction and historical literature. Jim was an active member of Central United Methodist Church for 60 years, serving as Treasurer, Committee Member, Trustee, Usher, and part-time Gardener. He was proud to be a volunteer and plasma donor at St. Joseph's Medical Center for over 20 years. He served as Volunteer, Treasurer or Board Member for such charitable organizations as the Family Resource and Referral Center, Funeral Consumers Alliance, Emergency Food Bank, and Stockton Metro Ministry. Jim loved to travel and show others his favorite places, including Disneyland, Yosemite, and Europe. He drove his family across the U.S. from California to Maine. Jim loved camping, skiing, hiking and backpacking in the Sierras, especially in the upper elevations of Yosemite. He loved spending time relaxing and hiking the trails around the family cabin in South Lake Tahoe. Jim will be remembered as a responsible, hard-working, all-around good guy. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Geraldine Shuck; daughters, Kathryn, Ann, Carol and Costa Rican daughter, Lilly; his grandchildren, Heather, Christiana, Matthew, Thomas, Marissa, and Julia; and great-grandchildren, Ezra and Madison. He was preceded in death by his son, James, Jr. At his request , no services will be held.
Published in The Record on Dec. 22, 2019