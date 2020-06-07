James Robert Turner February 8, 1929 - May 1, 2020 James Robert Turner passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by his immediate family at his home in Ferndale, CA. Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who was known for his eternal optimism, adventure and humor until the very end. Jim was born in Stockton, California, to James Wann Turner and Agnes Robinson Turner. He attended local schools but left to enlist in the US Navy in 1946. Jim returned to Stockton, worked at the Port of Stockton. completed high school, Stockton City College and in 1959 graduated from College of the Pacific. Jim taught at Hamilton Junior High, Stagg High School and Pacific Horizons and in Stagg High's innovative "School within a School". In 1965, Jim was a Fulbright Exchange Teacher in England and traveled much of Europe and Lebanon. At the end of his Exchange, he married Sarah, his wife of 53 years. Jim passed on his love of travel, cultures, and people to his son, Mark. Jim played at West Lane Tennis Club often against fellow teacher, Art Lockheed. Jim was a devoted San Francisco 49ers follower. In 1987, Jim retired to Humboldt County. Jim is survived by his wife, Sarah, son Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon; his granddaughters and their spouses: Catherine (Ryan), Jennifer (Keegan), and Rebecca; great grandchildren Evelyn, Tristan, Baylor and Logan James as well as brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his sisters Ardell, Wilma, Joanne, Lillian, brother Raymond, aunt Ferrol Collins, "little sister" Betsy Strader and brother-in-law, Fred W. Olson. In his memory, pour yourself a martini (or Dr. Pepper), listen to Sinatra and then take a nice, long nap.