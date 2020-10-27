James (Jim/Jimmy) Ross Rohner

James (Jim/Jimmy) Ross Rohner passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Jim was born on February 21, 1952 to Billy and Betsey Rohner. A Stockton native, Jim attended local schools, graduating from Franklin High in 1970 where he excelled at sports. He was a very competitive athlete even at a young age. Even when he was 10 years old, he was already pitching against 13 year old.

In 1973, Jim married Robbie (Roberta Lancaster) and they had 3 sons, Aaron (Mindy) of Wilton, California. Ryan (Kandi) of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Ethan (Elizabeth) of Elk Grove California.

Jim's greatest joy was having 6 grandsons. They are Hunter, Gunnar and Walker of Wilton, J.D (James Dennis) of Kaneohe and Thomas and Oliver of Elk Grove. These boys have brought him much joy over the past 12 years.

He is also survived by his brothers Dick (Carol) of Buckley, Washington, Bob (Jill) of Sacramento, California, and sister Carol of Hillsboro, Oregon. He was a very special nephew to Carl Ross of Ducor, California, Alberta Thompson (Jim) of Modesto, California, and Lois Sbragia of Stockton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends.

Jim was the owner of L&M Sharpening INC. He was and avid hunter and fisherman, but his greatest passion was golf. He was able to fulfill a bucket list wish by playing a round of golf at Pebble Beach with his Sunday golf group and again in June with his then 11-year-old grandson. Which turned out to be his final round of golf.

Jim and Robbie traveled to many places. Paris, France was one of their favorite locations. Riding camels in Dubai was among their most memorable experiences. They also enjoyed hosting family functions especially pumpkin parties and an annual family crab feed.

Robbie would like to thank her wonderful family and friends for their support during this journey with him. Due to Covid-19 a private family celebration of life will be held.

Donations can be made to: Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twin Brook Parkway STE 410, Rockville, MD 20852, (make check payable to: Fisher House Foundation (specifically for Palo Alto V.A. in memory of James R. Rohner); CAHP Widows and Orphans Fund, 2030 V. Street, Sacramento, CA 95818, (please include: In memory of James R. Rohner)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store