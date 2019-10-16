|
James S. Dunnam Aug. 12, 1946 - Oct. 2, 2019 Jim was born in Stockton, CA. He graduated in 1964 from Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA. He was on the track & field team and enjoyed playing music throughout high school. He was in a band where he sang, played the saxophone and guitar. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served for 6 years. He was honorably discharged and received 2 medals. Jim worked for PG&E for over 30 years until he retired. He enjoyed camping, gardening and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Frieda Dunnam; wife, Dori Dunnam and daughter, Heather Duke. He is survived by his brothers, David and Michael Dunnam; stepson, Brandon Santos; son-in-law, Mike Duke; brother-in-law, Ray Vasquez; sister-in law, Liz Vasquez; grand-children, Aidan, River, Sage, Sophia; cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4005 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019