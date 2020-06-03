James Thomas Swift
1938 - 2020
James Thomas Swift May 6, 1938 - May 7, 2020 Born in LaPorte Indiana on May 6, 1938 and passed away from Esophageal Cancer on May 7, 2020. He is proceeded by his parents William and Anna Maria Swift. James entered into the Navy in 1957 and served until 1961. He was married to Judy Welsh for 45 years before she passed. He is survived by his sister Ann Marie and brother-in-law Ron Scott of Florida and sister-in-law Kathy and brother-in-law Ken Blanke of Lodi. Tom also has nieces Kassy, Karen, Darrah, nephews Nathaniel, Lee; great nieces are Kayly, Ashlyn, and Taryn along with great nephews Nathaniel, Daniel, and Talen. Tom enjoyed China painting, geo caching, cross stitching and belonged to Delta Tule Trekkers walking club, and attended Wesleyan Evangelical Church. Tom was a beloved husband, brother, uncle & friend. Services will be held on June 4, 2020 at Lodi Memorial Park 11am.


Published in The Record on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Park
