James W. Furnas June 1, 1936 - April 15, 2020 James W. Furnas "Jim" passed away on Wednesday, April 15th in Stockton, California at the age of 83. Jim is survived by his wife, Charlene Furnas; daughter, Christie Newman and her husband Richard; sisters Delores Wiens and Ouida Polson; granddaughter, Brooklyn Newman; his loving nieces and nephews and numerous other relatives. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Grace and Ernest Furnas, brothers Pete, Raymond, Wayne and Clifford and sisters Irene, Violet and Mary. Jim was born on June 1, 1936 in Quapaw, Oklahoma. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in history. After moving to Fresno, California Jim spent the majority of his career at the State Department of Vocational Rehabilitation as a counselor teacher for the visually impaired. Jim met his wife Charlene in Fresno, California and moved to Stockton, California in 1986. Jim enjoyed working outside and was skilled at gardening and handy work. He could fix almost anything and enjoyed creating projects around the house. His family and friends fondly remember him as kind, generous, witty and entertaining. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at 2453 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 5, Stockton, CA 95207 and/or to the .
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020
