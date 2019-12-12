|
James W. Willis Aug. 13, 1937 - Dec. 7, 2019 James W. Willis passed away on December 7, 2019 in Stockton at the age of 82. He was born on August 12, 1937 to Jessie and Vesta Ida Moore Willis in Autauga County, Alabama. He served his country, honorably, in the U.S. Army, and worked as a Tire Retread specialist for 35 years. James was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Virginia Marie; brother, J D Willis; and sisters, Sybil McLean and Kathryn Rasmussen. He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Willis; sons, Kenneth (Roxane) Willis and George Willis; grandson, Alex Willis; and sisters, Vivian Hollis of FL, and Esther Mae Chappelle of AL. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:30 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park, HWY 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Dec. 12, 2019