James Weatherly Westall Sept. 14, 1937 - Dec.10, 2019 James Weatherly Westall passed away after a short illness on Dec. 10, 2019. Jim was born in North Hollywood, CA. On Sept. 14, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Judith, of 54 years; his children, Carla Lund (Todd), Philip Westall (Nicole), Michael Westall and Gail Allard (John); 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William (Bill) Westall of Texas and many nieces and nephews. He served in the US Navy and the National Guard and was a veteran of 2 wars, the Korean and the Viet Nam as active duty. He continued to be a staunchly proud navy man throughout his life. Jim was employed by San Joaquin County as the Assistant Superintendent of Government Buildings and the Hospital Engineer at San Joaquin General Hospital for 35 years where he lead the building and opening of a new hospital complex. He retired from San Joaquin County after 35 years. He enjoyed his family, golfing, and fishing. His passing leaves a huge void. But he rests in the arms of Jesus, and we will see him again. Services to be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. Jan. 3, 2020 at 2 pm. Oakdale Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of services. Family asks for donations in lieu of flowers be made to s.
Published in The Record on Dec. 24, 2019