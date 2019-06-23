|
|
Jane Fong
Dec. 28, 1928 - June 13, 2019
Jane Fong, age 90 had
unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Cheung (John) in 2000 after 52 wonderful years together in marriage. She is
survived and loved by her daughters and sons-in-law,
Vivian (Darryl Hoshiyama),
Victoria, and Elizabeth (Alan Tadano) and her two four-legged kitty daughters and one four-legged kitty grandchild. Jane is also survived and loved by her sister, Jean Fong of
Sacramento; her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Kwock Kee Fung of Sacramento; her sister-in-law, Mae Fong of Stockton and multitude of
nephews and nieces; grand nephews and nieces; great-grand nephews and nieces; and great-great-grand nephews and
nieces of Stockton and various cities and states.
Jane's life was also filled with wonderful friends. They came from all walks of life. They were friends of friends, friends from family members, coworkers from the Stockton Public Library Cesar Chavez Branch,
co-supporters from Dad's Stockton stroke club, members from Jene Wah; the Soo Yuen
Benevolent Assn, members/
students from the Tai Chi Clubs, and especially her beloved MJB (Mah Jong Bunch) which she has known since the 1960's.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be directed to Jene Wah, Inc. 238 East Church Street,
Stockton, California 95203.
Visitations will be available on Friday, June 28th from 2pm to
6 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 11am to 1pm at the
Colonial Rose Chapel at 520 North Sutter St., Stockton,
California 95202. Private burial services will be held at a later date. For more about Jane, you can view information online @colonialrosechapel.com
Published in The Record from June 23 to June 26, 2019