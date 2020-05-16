|
|
Jane Marie May June 22, 1926 - May 8. 2020 Jane Marie May (Honey) of Stockton. CA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family at the age of 93. Born in Akron, OH where she met and married, (60 yrs) the Love of her Life, James R. May Sr. Her family moved to Stockton in 1968 where she taught a women's self improvement course at Delta College. She also owned Studio One Modeling School and Agency where she was an inspiration to many. She loved world traveling with her family and especially enjoyed family S.N.D. (Sunday Night Dinners) She is survived by 4 children, Sharon Bedwell (John), Marsha Crowder (Gary), Melody Matthews Chamberlain (Brett), James May Jr. (Donna); 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin. Services Private.
Published in The Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020