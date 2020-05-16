Home

POWERED BY

Jane Marie (Honey) May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Marie (Honey) May Obituary
Jane Marie May June 22, 1926 - May 8. 2020 Jane Marie May (Honey) of Stockton. CA passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family at the age of 93. Born in Akron, OH where she met and married, (60 yrs) the Love of her Life, James R. May Sr. Her family moved to Stockton in 1968 where she taught a women's self improvement course at Delta College. She also owned Studio One Modeling School and Agency where she was an inspiration to many. She loved world traveling with her family and especially enjoyed family S.N.D. (Sunday Night Dinners) She is survived by 4 children, Sharon Bedwell (John), Marsha Crowder (Gary), Melody Matthews Chamberlain (Brett), James May Jr. (Donna); 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin. Services Private.
logo

Published in The Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -