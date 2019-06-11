|
|
Janelle Suzanne
Carroll
May 4,1951- June 7, 2019
Janelle Suzanne Carroll (Reames) passed away in her home with her family early
Friday morning. She is survived by her husband of 48 years
Jerry Carroll, daughters Heather Fosgate & husband Eric Fosgate, Muriah Carroll &
husband Charlie Waite, son Chad Carroll & wife Jennifer
Carroll, Granddaughters Skylar & Jayde Waite, surrogate
daughter Melodie Thayer and children Gerry, Kasey & Rylie Cuevas, Sandra Pilcher, Bobby & Brett Byers, Lindsey, Chris, Gianna & Cienna Gotelli, the Shankel family, Walters family
& Suttles family, all of
San Joaquin County. She was preceded in death by her
parents Burney and Betty Reames and her sister Cindy Byers. Jan was a loving wife and mother, nurturing not only her own family, but her
children's friends and their
children. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and lived her life with an open heart,
judging no one and loving all.
Janie was a kind, funny, and faithful soul. She loved God,
the mountains, cooking, writing recipes, her dogs and horses. Jan always loved her family and friends unreservedly and with a rare purity, especially her Jerry. She was a true survivor of so much and will be greatly
missed.
Memorial Services will be held Tues 6/18 at 1:00 pm at Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard
Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi, CA - Reception to
immediately follow (TBA).
Published in The Record from June 11 to June 16, 2019