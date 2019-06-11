Home

POWERED BY

Janelle Suzanne (Reames) Carroll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janelle Suzanne (Reames) Carroll Obituary
Janelle Suzanne

Carroll

May 4,1951- June 7, 2019



Janelle Suzanne Carroll (Reames) passed away in her home with her family early

Friday morning. She is survived by her husband of 48 years

Jerry Carroll, daughters Heather Fosgate & husband Eric Fosgate, Muriah Carroll &

husband Charlie Waite, son Chad Carroll & wife Jennifer

Carroll, Granddaughters Skylar & Jayde Waite, surrogate

daughter Melodie Thayer and children Gerry, Kasey & Rylie Cuevas, Sandra Pilcher, Bobby & Brett Byers, Lindsey, Chris, Gianna & Cienna Gotelli, the Shankel family, Walters family

& Suttles family, all of

San Joaquin County. She was preceded in death by her

parents Burney and Betty Reames and her sister Cindy Byers. Jan was a loving wife and mother, nurturing not only her own family, but her

children's friends and their

children. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and lived her life with an open heart,

judging no one and loving all.

Janie was a kind, funny, and faithful soul. She loved God,

the mountains, cooking, writing recipes, her dogs and horses. Jan always loved her family and friends unreservedly and with a rare purity, especially her Jerry. She was a true survivor of so much and will be greatly

missed.

Memorial Services will be held Tues 6/18 at 1:00 pm at Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard

Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Road Lodi, CA - Reception to

immediately follow (TBA).
Published in The Record from June 11 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.