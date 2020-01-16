|
|
Janet Louie
March 14, 1950 - Jan. 8, 2020
Janet Louie was born on March 14, 1950 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and peacefully went to be with Jesus on January 8, 2020, in Lodi, California. Janet was a member of Stockton Covenant Church. She worked for many years as an instructional aide at Lincoln Elementary. She is preceded in death by her father, Lowe Joe. She is survived by her husband, Henry Louie; daughter, Marilyn Louie Sanchez (Salvador); son, David Louie (Gretchen); grandson, Cameron Louie; mother, Helen Joe; and brother, Paul Joe (Donna). A memorial service will be held at Stockton Covenant Church, 1720 Oxford Way, Stockton, CA 95204, at 11am on Saturday, January 25.
Published in The Record on Jan. 16, 2020