Janet Ruth Pichler Dec. 18, 1937 - July 14, 2019 Janet Ruth Pichler passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019 at the age of 81. Born in Erie Pennsylvania on December 18, 1937 to Paul and Helen Newton, in 1974 she traveled to California to be near family who lived in San Diego. After retiring from a career as a skilled typesetter, she relocated to Stockton to be near her children. She belonged to several service clubs including the Veterans Club and Ladies of the Moose Club. For the past 25 years, she served as a dedicated volunteer for Kaiser Permanente in Stockton where she thrived in assisting patients with their needs. She enjoyed dinners out, bingo with friends and spending time with her family. Janet is survived by her loving children, Pauline Huff, Patty Garcia and Frank Pichler (Alesha). In addition to her 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grand-children and multiple nieces and nephews which she adored, she doted on her beloved cat, Miss Holly. Services will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Record on July 17, 2019