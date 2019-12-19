|
Janice Barry Turner June 11, 1924 - Dec. 11, 2019 Janice Barry Turner died on December 11, 2019 in Klamath Falls. She was born in Stockton, CA on June 11, 1924. She married Melvin G. Turner on July 9, 1950, who preceded her in death in 1980. Janice worked her entire adult life, retiring, finally in 1997. The greatest portion of her working life was with the State of California Youth Authority. She also worked in the Outreach Department of the Jackson County Library after her move to Southern Oregon in the early1990's. She made her home with her daughter and "The Best Son-In-Law in the World" in 1997. Janice was happiest piecing quilts or knitting. Family and friends were the lucky recipients of her many handwork projects. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and David LeBlanc; along with several nieces, nephews and dear friends. At her request, no service is planned. Remembrances to the .
Published in The Record on Dec. 19, 2019