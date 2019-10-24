|
|
Janice Jean Pierucci Hause Dec. 23, 1946 - Oct. 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Janice Jean Pierucci Hause announce her passing on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 72. A native of Stockton, Janice was born December 23, 1946 and attended local schools, graduating from Stagg High in 1964, Delta College Register Nursing Program in 1966 and later while working as a nurse got her degree from Stanislaus State University. Janice loved being a nurse and during her 26 years of nursing worked in Kansas City and San Joaquin General, Dameron and St. Joseph's hospitals in Stockton; before being a Home Health Nurse for San Joaquin County. Janice was known as a sensitive, caring individual with a deep love for her family, friends and the church. She loved gardening both flowers and vegetables and often shared them with friends and family. Her other love was for animals; cats, dogs and goats to name just a few. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, James Hause and her father, Robert Pierucci, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Pierucci of Stockton; son, Jonathan (Jamie) Hause of Reno; sister, Sue Ellen (Don) Adams of Pleasanton; brothers, Ronald Pierucci of Stockton and Robert (Candy) Pierucci of Utah; 4 grandsons with another on the way; Anthony Lambell, Gregory, Jaxon; Zander Hause; niece, Karen (Scott) Franklin; nephews, David (Kristen) Adams; Andy (Candice) Pierucci; Tony Pierucci and 3 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. And Janice's dear friend since second grade, Jean Sahyoun. In lieu of services Janice has requested that her family, friends and the whole Christian community pray for her and rejoice because of the mercy and love of the Trinity, that she hopes to be united with for all eternity. The family wishes to thank everyone at Sunrise Homes; manager, workers and residents alike for their loving care and friendships. Donations may be made to ASPCA, Hospice or Stockton Gospel Rescue Mission in her name or a place of your choice.
Published in The Record on Oct. 24, 2019