Janice M. Raymer Jan. 23, 1943 - Oct. 2, 2019 Janice passed away at the age of 76, at Lodi Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Janice was the youngest of three sisters and was born in Marysville, California on January 23, 1943. She was raised in Stockton and graduated from Lincoln High Schhol She received her Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Stanislaus State Univ. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Charles W. Raymer. Preceded in death by her mother, Linnea A. Barnes; father, George Barnes; sister, Barbara L. Lutge; and grandson, Cody Morales. Also, survived by her oldest sister, Kt Carpenter of Idaho; the father of her children, Leroy P. Garcia; her children, Linda E. Contreras (Jose), Gail D. Emery, Reuben E. Garcia; stepchildren, Miki Raymer and Steven Raymer (Jackie); grandchildren, Jennifer A. Contreras, Joseph E. Cohart (Kimberly), Eric M. Contreras (Alyssa), Christopher D. Contreras, Jordan R. Morales (Alexis); great-grandchildren, Kallie Raymer, Joshua Villareal, Nevaeh Moncada-Morales, Jayden Morales, Lazlo L. Cohart and Lola Marie Contreras. A memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in the Vineyard Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her favorite charities: St. Jude or .
Published in The Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019