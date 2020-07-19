1/
Janis C. Webster
Janis C. Webster 1947 - 2020 Beloved mother, grandma, and great grandma passed on July 9, 2020. Loving mother to Mary and son-in-law Douglas Miller. Preceded to heaven by son Joey and loved by daughter-in-law Lynn Saculla, son and fishing partner Danny, and daughter-in-law Cecilia Saculla. Brothers Ralph (Sharon) Good, preceded by Skipper (Marilyn) Dougherty. Grandchildren Samantha (Dan), Jessika, Raymond, Krystal, James, Mikey (Nakia), George, Cassie, Roman, Marcus (Catrina), Chad (Tina), Savannah. Great grandma to 14. Mom enjoyed fishing, camping, boating and having family over for holiday dinners. We will all miss her great sense of humor. Funeral services will be held privately. Casa Bonita Funeral Home


Published in The Record on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
