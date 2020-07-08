Jay Robert Sorensen September 28, 1936 - June 22, 2020 Jay Robert Sorensen passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83-years old. He died peacefully at home with family and friends. Jay was born on September 28, 1936 at Mary Helps Hospital in San Francisco, CA. He was the son of Wendell Christian and Larue Sorensen. Jay was one of four children, a brother Wendell Reed and sisters Mary Lynne and Ruth Ann who passed away at the age of 8 in 1943. Sorensen graduated from Stockton Junior High School and attended classes then at Stockton College before enlisting into the United States Navy in 1954. After serving in the Armed Forces, he returned to his hometown of Stockton and was hired for a movie production of 'God's Little Acre,' where he doubled for Jack Lord who when on to star on television's Stoney Burke and Hawaii 5-0. After the movie set, he was employed by Brueners Home Furnishers and Montgomery Ward. Shortly after, he went to work for the Stockton Unified School District. During his 17 years working for the school system, he was elected president of Chapter 318 of the California Schools Employees Association for 7 consecutive years, and for 5 years, he served as the association's regional representative which included representing the classified employees of Lincoln, Escalon, Tracy, Stockton College as well as Stockton Unified. In 1974, he had the opportunity to purchase a business involving the great outdoors, Jolly's Bait and Sport Shop in the Marengo Center located at Swain Road and Pacific Avenue in Stockton. Fishing was his first love, and he spend 45 years as a licensed guide specializing in salmon, striped bass, and sturgeon fishing in the Delta waterways. Some of his famous clients including William Conrad, the star of the series Cannon and Jake and the Fat Man, and John 'Dusty' Baker, major league baseball player and current manager of the Houston Astros. Jay also began a second career as an outdoor columnist covering the environment and current fishing conditions throughout the state. Some of the news sources included: The FishSniffer, Hunting and Fishing News, Western Outdoor News, Ceres Independent, Pittsburg Independent, Discovery Bay-Delta Independent, Linden Herald, and Rio Vista River News-Herald where his column appeared for 40 years. Jay served with Bill Jennings for 5 years in the Delta Keeper organization and was the founder of the California Striped Bass Association (CSBA) in 1974 where he served 12 years as Stockton Chapter President and 7 years as the association's State Board President. He is a life member of CSBA and Honorary Life Member of #87 Sons in Retirement where he served as branch president for three years and branch secretary for 12 years. He was inducted into the California Outdoor Hall of Fame on January 20, 2018 at the International Sportsmen's Exposition in Sacramento and received the Delta Chambers Hall Schell Memorial Award for Delta advocacy in 2015. Jay was married to Nancy May Smith who passed away in January 2004 after 38 years of being together. He leaves behind two step-daughters Sandi Smith who resides in Pacifica, CA and Theresa Forbes who resides in San Antonio, Texas. The San Joaquin Neptune Society will be handing his remains.