Jean Brandt Truex

Jean Brandt Truex

Nov. 23, 1914 - Mar. 5, 2019

Jean Brandt Truex, age 104 years young, passed away on March 5, in Grass Valley, CA. Jean was the daughter of

Roscoe Cooper and Hazel

Evangeline Brandt. She was born on November 23, 1914, at the family home on Lindsay St., Stockton, CA. Jean graduated from Stockton High School, class of 1932, and from College of the Pacific, class of 1936.

Jean taught elementary school in Hangtown (Placerville), and at a one room school house in Terminus on Hwy 12 prior to her marriage to Carl Truex Jr., in 1937. She was a substitute teacher for Stockton Unified for many years before again entering the classroom full time in 1966 at John Tyler Elem. School.

Jean was active in the Stockton community. She was a member, and President, of Lambda Theta Phi; active in Junior Aid; a

docent for the Haggin Museum; member of PEO, chapter KW; Board member of the Stockton Children's Home ; and devoted member of the Unity Church.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Starr Truex (Richard) of Grass Valley, Jessamy Lasher (Jim) of Lake Tahoe; her beloved granddaughters, Carah Rogers (Tom) of Grass Valley and Alexis Duncan (Jeremy) of Portland, OR; and her

cherished great grandchildren,

Dominic and Angela Duncan and Cooper Rogers.

Services are pending.
Published in The Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
