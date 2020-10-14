Jean Couvillion 1944 - 2020 Our brave mother, Jean Couvillion, passed away on October 1, 2020, after living courageously with Lymphoma. Jean was born in 1944 to Jeaneva and Frank Wood. She grew up loving horses and looking up to her big sister, Lynette Knife. Jean was a dedicated and loving mother to Karen Thornton and Mark Couvillion. Being a Grandmother to Brooke, Jack, Amelia, Samantha, and James, was her deepest joy! She adored and loved her daughter-in-law-Melissa Couvillion, her amazing and devoted cousin-Joy Panzer, and her partner in crime-Carrol Vicini. She has numerous friends and family that made her proud and provided lots of laughs. Jean enjoyed daily visits to the dog park with Rommie, her various wine clubs, ordering anything and everything from QVC, cooking for her family, and her evening boat rides. She led by example and we will miss her every day. "If I know what love is, it's because of you!" We love you mom!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store